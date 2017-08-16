Play

Harris (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Harris' knee issues have lingered well longer than he would have liked when he suffered the injury back in July. While it's encouraging to see him out there, Harris needs to shine during preseason if he is to make the team and he'll need full health to do so.

