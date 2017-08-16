Redskins' Maurice Harris: Practices in limited fashion
Harris (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Harris' knee issues have lingered well longer than he would have liked when he suffered the injury back in July. While it's encouraging to see him out there, Harris needs to shine during preseason if he is to make the team and he'll need full health to do so.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...