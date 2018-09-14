Redskins' Maurice Harris: Questionable to face Indy
Harris (concussion) and Paul Richardson (shoulder) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
There's opportunity for a regular spot in the offense if Harris ends up playing and Richardson doesn't. However, the reverse scenario actually seems more likely, considering Richardson is dealing with a minor shoulder injury and Harris has been slow to recover from a concussion. Washington will turn to Brian Quick or Jehu Chesson as the No. 3 receiver if neither Harris nor Richardson ends up playing. Harris said he cleared the concussion protocol yet still isn't sure if he will play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Returns to limited practice•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Won't play in opener•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Absent from practice again•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Involved in individual drills•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Dealing with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.