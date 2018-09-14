Harris (concussion) and Paul Richardson (shoulder) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

There's opportunity for a regular spot in the offense if Harris ends up playing and Richardson doesn't. However, the reverse scenario actually seems more likely, considering Richardson is dealing with a minor shoulder injury and Harris has been slow to recover from a concussion. Washington will turn to Brian Quick or Jehu Chesson as the No. 3 receiver if neither Harris nor Richardson ends up playing. Harris said he cleared the concussion protocol yet still isn't sure if he will play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.