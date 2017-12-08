Harris (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Harris will miss his ninth game of the season, but as a No. 4 wideout with just four reception on the season, it wont kill the Redskins chances against the streaking Chargers. Expect Brian Quick to play more offensive snaps Sunday in Harris' place.

