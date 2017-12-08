Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ready for Sunday's contest
Harris (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Harris will miss his ninth game of the season, but as a No. 4 wideout with just four reception on the season, it wont kill the Redskins chances against the streaking Chargers. Expect Brian Quick to play more offensive snaps Sunday in Harris' place.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Two receptions in win•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Could get significant run•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Touchdown in loss•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Joins 53-man roster•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.