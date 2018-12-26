Harris (concussion) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris has yet to reach the stage in the concussion protocol where some on-field reps are acceptable. Until he does, he'll have a difficult time improving his chances of suiting up in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Eagles. Prior to the start of Wednesday's session, the Redskins' healthiest and most viable wide receivers were Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Michael Floyd.

More News
Our Latest Stories