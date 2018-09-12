Harris (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

Harris has been bothered by concussion symptoms for the past three weeks, sitting out every practice leading up to Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals. He's only No. 4 on the depth chart at wide receiver, but the Redskins could really use him after placing fellow wideouts Cam Sims (ankle) and Trey Quinn (ankle) on injured reserve earlier this week. The receiver group is looking awfully thin behind the leading trio of Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson.

