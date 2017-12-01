Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cowboys after suffering a concussion.

Harris failed to record a reception before exiting the contest and will now have to pass concussion protocol testing before he can return to the field. With Harris sidelined, the Redskins will finish the game with Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant as the only active wideouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories