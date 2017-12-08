Harris (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Since earning a promotion to the Redskins' roster midway through the season and scoring a touchdown on his first reception of the season, Harris hasn't been able to carve out a larger role in the team's passing attack. He has seen just six targets in four games with the club and will have an even tougher time gaining fantasy relevance while he remains in the concussion protocol.