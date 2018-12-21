Redskins' Maurice Harris: Ruled out Saturday
Harris (concussion) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Washington apparently wasn't confident that either Harris or tight end Vernon Davis would clear the five-step concussion protocol prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. EST kickoff, so both will be sidelined for Week 16. Meanwhile, receiver Josh Doctson (back) is listed as questionable and top tight end Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) is out, leaving an already banged-up pass-catching group in even rougher shape than usual. If Doctson joins Harris in street clothes this weekend, the Redskins would be down to Michael Floyd, Jehu Chesson and Darvin Kidsy at wideout behind No. 1 option Jamison Crowder.
More News
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Quiet once again•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Once again quiet•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catchless again•
-
Redskins' Maurice Harris: Catchless in Thanksgiving loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...