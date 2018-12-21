Harris (concussion) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the Titans.

Washington apparently wasn't confident that either Harris or tight end Vernon Davis would clear the five-step concussion protocol prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. EST kickoff, so both will be sidelined for Week 16. Meanwhile, receiver Josh Doctson (back) is listed as questionable and top tight end Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) is out, leaving an already banged-up pass-catching group in even rougher shape than usual. If Doctson joins Harris in street clothes this weekend, the Redskins would be down to Michael Floyd, Jehu Chesson and Darvin Kidsy at wideout behind No. 1 option Jamison Crowder.