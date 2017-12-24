Harris (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Harris tried working through a back injury in practice this week but, after fitting in a limited session Wednesday, wasn't available to participate either Thursday or Friday. His absence could allow Brian Quick to pick up a few added snaps on offense Sunday while potentially also creating an opening for Kapri Bibbs to see work at kick returner.

