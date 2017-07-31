Harris is expected to miss the next few days of practice due to an injury, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Jay Gruden indicated Saturday that Harris would miss four or five days of action. Thus, a mid-week return would fit into that expected recovery timetable. A return would be advantageous for the the second year pass-catcher, as he is attempting to win the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. He caught eight of 12 targets for 66 yards through 10 games as an undrafted rookie last season.