Redskins' Maurice Harris: Starting second consecutive game
Harris will start at slot receiver for Jamison Crowder (ankle) against the Cowboys on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Redskins are without their top two wide receivers -- Crowder and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) -- plus pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), so Harris doesn't have too much competition for targets. Harris actually started for Crowder last Sunday but didn't muster much (three catches for 13 yards on four targets) versus a middle-of-the-pack Panthers defense. Harris may not fare much better against a Dallas defense that has held opposing wideout corps to less than 140 yards receiving in four of six games this season.
