Harris will start at slot receiver for Jamison Crowder (ankle) against the Cowboys on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Redskins are without their top two wide receivers -- Crowder and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) -- plus pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), so Harris doesn't have too much competition for targets. Harris actually started for Crowder last Sunday but didn't muster much (three catches for 13 yards on four targets) versus a middle-of-the-pack Panthers defense. Harris may not fare much better against a Dallas defense that has held opposing wideout corps to less than 140 yards receiving in four of six games this season.