Redskins' Maurice Harris: Still in concussion protocol
Harris was a limited participant in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Harris could miss his second consecutive game if he doesn't make additional strides in the league's concussion protocol. Still, he has just four receptions for 62 yards in four game, limiting fantasy considerations.
