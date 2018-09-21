Redskins' Maurice Harris: Still on injury report
Harris (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Slow to recover from a concussion, Harris is on track to play for the first time this season after logging full practices throughout the week. He'll likely operate as Washington's No. 4 receiver, though he could step up to No. 3 if Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) is absent or limited.
