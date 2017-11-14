Redskins' Maurice Harris: Touchdown in loss
Harris hauled in two of his three targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
It was quite the weekend for Harris, after getting called up to the active roster Saturday, the wideout made one of the more impressive touchdown receptions this season. Kirk Cousins' 36-yard bomb was snagged one-handed by Harris just as he crossed the pylon, giving the 25-year-old his first career touchdown. However, don't expect the second-year pro to become a fixture in Washington's passing game, as he will likely fill a more reserve role on the active roster once Brian Quick (concussion) returns to action.
