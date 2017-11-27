Redskins' Maurice Harris: Two receptions in win
Harris recorded two receptions for 12 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Harris has yet to see as many offensive reps as the 41 he saw in Week 10 against the Vikings, his first game with Washington. Since then he has only had a total of 21 offensive reps, becoming more of a depth option at wideout for the Redskins.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...