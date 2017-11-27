Harris recorded two receptions for 12 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Harris has yet to see as many offensive reps as the 41 he saw in Week 10 against the Vikings, his first game with Washington. Since then he has only had a total of 21 offensive reps, becoming more of a depth option at wideout for the Redskins.

