Harris (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Harris didn't log any activity Wednesday, so his advancement to limited participation suggests he's made at least some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol over the last day. The wideout will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist by the end of the week before getting the green light to play in the season finale Sunday against the Eagles. Over his last five outings, Harris has caught just two of 13 targets for 26 yards, so an active status in Week 17 wouldn't necessarily guarantee him a clear path to fantasy relevance.

