Harris (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Harris was able to progress to a limited practice participant Thursday, but apparently couldn't fully clear the concussion protocol for Sunday's game. With Josh Doctson (illness) listed as questionable, Michael Floyd and Jehu Chesson could be pressed into heavily increased offensive snap counts in Sunday's season finale.

