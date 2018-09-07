Redskins' Maurice Harris: Won't play in opener
Harris (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Arizona, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Harris suffered the initial concussion more than two weeks ago and still hasn't returned to practice. His absence leaves rookie Trey Quinn as Washington's likely No. 4 wide receiver for Sunday's game in the desert, per Copeland.
