Redskins' Maurice Harris: Won't play Saturday
Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers.
Harris has been limited in practice the past two days as he's sought to return from a knee injury that he suffered in July. Though he appears to be close to a full return, the team doesn't want to risk his status by playing him in a game before he's fully healthy.
