Play

Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers.

Harris has been limited in practice the past two days as he's sought to return from a knee injury that he suffered in July. Though he appears to be close to a full return, the team doesn't want to risk his status by playing him in a game before he's fully healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories