Burton agreed to a deal with the Redskins on Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Burton spent his first four seasons in the NFC North on both the Lions and Bears. He signed with the Saints during the offseason, but failed to earn a spot on their 53-man roster. He will now look to carve out a role in Washington.

