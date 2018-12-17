Redskins' Michael Floyd: Catches two passes
Floyd caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville
Floyd has made a decent case to usurp an ice-cold Maurice Harris for the No. 3 wideout role, and yet the two players still seem to be sharing snaps. Regardless, there isn't much production to be had in the Washington offense, particularly with a tough road matchup against the Titans on tap in Week 16.
