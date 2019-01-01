Floyd caught 10 of 24 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with Washington in 2018.

The 13th overall pick from the 2012 NFL Draft was release by New Orleans at the end of the preseason, eventually catching on with Washington in mid-September and then making his season debut Week 5. He actually started the final two games of the campaign, with terrible injury luck for the Redskins freeing up a spot in three-wide formations. Floyd didn't do the best job making a case for his NFL future, producing just 4.2 yards per target with one reception for every 34.5 snaps. Now scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the 29-year-old wideout will need to battle for a roster spot regardless of where he ends up this offseason.