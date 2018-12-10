Redskins' Michael Floyd: Draws a couple targets
Floyd was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
Floyd played 31 of 62 snaps (50 percent) on offense, finishing fourth among Washington wide receivers. He could get a few more chances if Josh Doctson (concussion) misses time, but a Week 15 contest at Jacksonville doesn't provide much cause for optimism, nor does the Redskins' quarterback situation with Josh Johnson expected to start.
