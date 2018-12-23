Redskins' Michael Floyd: Finds end zone in loss
Floyd had one catch (three targets) for a seven-yard touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee.
Floyd was able to catch his first touchdown pass of the season after moving up to third on the depth chart with Maurice Harris (concussion) ruled out. While the score was nice, the overall lack of involvement severely limits Floyd's fantasy appeal (hasn't caught more than two passes in a game all season). The veteran shouldn't draw much fantasy interest even if Harris can't play against the Eagles in Week 17.
More News
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Catches two passes•
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Draws a couple targets•
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Catches one pass on 33 snaps•
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Getting spot start Sunday•
-
Redskins' Michael Floyd: Set for Redskins debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...