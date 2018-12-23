Floyd had one catch (three targets) for a seven-yard touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee.

Floyd was able to catch his first touchdown pass of the season after moving up to third on the depth chart with Maurice Harris (concussion) ruled out. While the score was nice, the overall lack of involvement severely limits Floyd's fantasy appeal (hasn't caught more than two passes in a game all season). The veteran shouldn't draw much fantasy interest even if Harris can't play against the Eagles in Week 17.