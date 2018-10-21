Floyd will start at outside receiver for Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) against the Cowboys on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Redskins are without Richardson, slot receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and receiving back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), relying instead on fill-in options Floyd and Maurice Harris to pick up the slack. Jordan Reed is the best bet to see the highest target count, but with few established options otherwise, Floyd's first catch as a Redskin -- and first since Week 16 of last season with the Vikings -- could be imminent.