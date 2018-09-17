Redskins' Michael Floyd: Inks deal in nation's capital
The Redskins signed Floyd to a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After posting 209 catches for 3,293 yards and 19 touchdowns while missing just one game the first four years of his career, Floyd has fallen off the NFL map the past two campaigns, with a 47-566-5 line in 26 games during that span. The Redskins provide a spot for Floyd to make an impact, but he'll have to battle his way up the depth chart to do so.
