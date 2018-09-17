Redskins' Michael Floyd: Inks deal with Washington
The Redskins signed Floyd to a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After posting 209 catches for 3,293 yards and 19 touchdowns while missing just one game the first four years of his career, Floyd has fallen off the NFL map the past two campaigns, with a 47-566-5 line in 26 games during that span. The Redskins provide a spot for Floyd to make an impact, but he'll have to battle his way up the depth chart to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...
-
Fantasy football Week 3 waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...