Floyd (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Packers.

Floyd was one of two wide receivers signed to bolster the wide receiver in Washington this week, but he's the only one to survive until game day after Breshad Perriman was waived Saturday. With little time to learn the playbook or fit in many drills, it's no surprise Floyd is on the Redskins' inactive list Week 3. In the long run, it'll be interesting to see if he can jump Brian Quick or Maurice Harris, both of whom have experience with coach Jay Gruden's game plans.

