Floyd played 31 of 58 snaps (53 percent) on offense in Sunday's 16-3 win over Tampa Bay, catching two of three targets for 15 yards.

Floyd has taken over as the No. 3 wide receiver in an injury-depleted offense, at least until Jamison Crowder (ankle) is able to return. With Crowder looking shaky for Week 11 against Houston, we could see Floyd get another extended look against a tough Texans defense.