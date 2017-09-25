Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Active for Sunday's game
Nicholson (shoulder) is active for Week 3's matchup against the Raiders.
Nicholson has been dealing with an AC join sprain in practice but will get the nod to play in Sunday's contest.
