Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Ankle injury lingers
Nicholson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Nicholson has missed the last three games due to a lingering ankle issue, and he hasn't yet managed to return to full health despite coming off Washington's bye. That the starting safety practiced in at least a limited capacity nonetheless represents some progress. If he's able to ramp up his practice reps as the week continues, Nicholson could have a shot at retaking the field Sunday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Held out Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Inactive for TNF•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for TNF•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: DNP on practice estimate•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suffers ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Only two must-start quarterbacks are on bye in Week 11, but given the way this season has gone,...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...