Nicholson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Nicholson has missed the last three games due to a lingering ankle issue, and he hasn't yet managed to return to full health despite coming off Washington's bye. That the starting safety practiced in at least a limited capacity nonetheless represents some progress. If he's able to ramp up his practice reps as the week continues, Nicholson could have a shot at retaking the field Sunday versus the Jets.

