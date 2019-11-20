Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Back on injury report
Nicholson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Nicholson was limited during two practices last week and sat out completely for one, but the third-year safety still managed to play 69 of 70 defensive snaps in Week 11's loss to the Jets. It's worth keeping an eye on his practice workload as the week progresses, but Nicholson doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
