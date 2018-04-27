Nicholson (concussion/shoulder) recently indicated that he's fully healthy, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Nicholson, a 2017 fourth-rounder, appeared in eight games during his rookie season before going down with a concussion in November. However, the defensive back has been working out this offseason and seems to have returned to 100 percent in advance of May's mandatory minicamp. Set to open the 2017 season as a key piece in the Redskins' secondary, Nicholson will look to build upon his inaugural stat line of 24 tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception.