Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Busy against Denver
Nicholson had four tackles on 21 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.
Nicholson also forced a fumble that went out of bounds, and he later missed a tackle on Royce Freeman's 24-yard touchdown run. Despite his mixed performance, the second-year pro is locked in as Washington's starter at strong safety, with potential to establish IDP value.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Expected to start•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Back to full health•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Will sit out again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Endures setback in recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...