Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Clear for Week 16
Nicholson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Nicholson worked as a limited participant to begin the week but progress to full practice participation Friday. The 24-year-old should work in his usual every-down role in Sunday's matchup.
