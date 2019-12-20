Play

Nicholson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Nicholson worked as a limited participant to begin the week but progress to full practice participation Friday. The 24-year-old should work in his usual every-down role in Sunday's matchup.

More News

