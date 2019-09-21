Nicholson (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Nicholson is thus slated to man his usual starting free safety slot Monday night. Through two games to date, he's logged 14 total tackles and a pick, numbers that put the 2017 fourth-rounder on the fantasy radar in IDP formats

