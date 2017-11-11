Nicholson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website reports.

Nicholson was listed as active for Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, however he did not suit up for the contest. His status for Week 10 is up in the air at this point and unlikely to be determined until game-day. Deshazor Everett figures to fill in at strong safety should Nicholson have to sit out again.