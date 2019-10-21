Nicholson (ankle) was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old sustained the ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers and was unable to return, so it's no surprise he wouldn't have been able to practice one day later. Troy Apke should see increased playing time if Nicholson is unable to recover in time for Thursday's game at Minnesota.