Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Doesn't practice Friday
Nicholson (foot) didn't participate in Friday's practice.
Nicholson missed a couple drives in this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to this foot injury, but he returned to the game. The Redskins may be exercising caution with their starting free safety, but he'll need to practice in some capacity Saturday. He's been a strong IDP asset so far with 14 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
