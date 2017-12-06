Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Endures setback in recovery
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Nicholson (concussion) suffered a setback Wednesday that prevented the safety from practicing, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
It sounded like the Redskins initially expected Nicholson to take part in Wednesday's session in some capacity after the head injury sidelined him for the team's last two contests. Unfortunately for the rookie, it appears he's still experiencing concussion-like symptoms, which will again threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Any further absences from Nicholson would translate to more playing time for Deshazor Everett, who has recorded 13 tackles over the past two contests.
