Nicholson suffered a foot injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Nicholson was dealing with a foot injury the week leading up to this contest, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and deemed ready to go. The Redskins' secondary is seriously depleted, so a quick return by Nicholson would be ideal.

