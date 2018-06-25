Nicholson is expected to start at strong safety, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2017 third-round pick, Nicholson started six of the eight games he played as a rookie, tallying 24 tackles (18 solo) and one interception across 319 defensive snaps before a concussion ended his season in November. Deshazor Everett struggled as a fill-in starter and now figures to compete with Troy Apke for the No. 3 safety job. Starting free safety D.J. Swearinger was easily the top IDP in the Washington secondary last year, but Nicholson's role could ultimately be more conducive to piling up tackles in 2018.

