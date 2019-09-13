Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Full speed ahead
Nicholson (foot) will play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Nicholson started the week as a non-participant in practice and ascended to working without limitations. The Redskins can ill-afford more injuries on defense since DE Jonathan Allen (knee) is already ruled out while CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) is questionable and CB Fabian Moreau (ankle) is doubtful. Nicholson will be leaned on heavily in coverage due to the depleted secondary and pass rush.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Primed for starting spot•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Participating in OTAs•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Not facing criminal charges•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Placed on NFI list•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Gets arrested Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...