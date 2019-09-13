Play

Nicholson (foot) will play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Nicholson started the week as a non-participant in practice and ascended to working without limitations. The Redskins can ill-afford more injuries on defense since DE Jonathan Allen (knee) is already ruled out while CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) is questionable and CB Fabian Moreau (ankle) is doubtful. Nicholson will be leaned on heavily in coverage due to the depleted secondary and pass rush.

