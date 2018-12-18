Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Gets arrested Tuesday
Nicholson (finger) was arrested Tuesday morning in Loudoun County, Va. following allegations of assault and public intoxication, Troy Machir of NBC Sports Washington reports. "We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson," Redskins spokesman Tony Wylie said in a statement. "We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."
Nicholson's usage in the defense has taken a hit since the midseason acquisition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and now legal troubles have engulfed the second-year safety. There's no telling if Nicholson's roster spot may be in jeopardy, but it appears the Redskins will hold off on a decision in the short term. Following the arrest, he also may be subject to a suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.
