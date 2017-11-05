Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Good to go for Week 9
Nicholson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Nicholson will be able to shake off the shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 8 loss to the Cowboys and start at safety alongside D.J. Swearinger. The rookie has compiled 20 stops and an interception over seven games on the season.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Injures shoulder against Cowboys•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Dealing with shoulder sprain•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Practicing in full•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...