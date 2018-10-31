Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Has small procedure on hip
Nicholson (hip) underwent a small procedure on his hip Wednesday.
The timing of this procedure is likely tied to the addition of fellow safety HaHa Clinton-Dix from the Packers. With the safety position locked down, Nicholson has been afforded time to get back to full health. As for Sunday, Nicholson's status is uncertain.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Busy against Denver•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Expected to start•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Back to full health•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Will sit out again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Set to sit Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...