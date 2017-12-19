The Redskins placed Nicholson (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Nicholson has already missed four games with the concussion and recently endured a setback in his recovery, so it makes sense for the Redskins to shutter him for the final two games of the season. He'll wrap up his rookie campaign with 24 tackles and an interception across eight games. Nicholson's absence should lock Deshazor Everett into a starting role the rest of the way.