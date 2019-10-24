Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Inactive for TNF
Nicholson (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.
Nicholson didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Troy Apke is primed to draw the start at free safety versus Minnesota in Nicholson's absence.
More News
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Questionable for TNF•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: DNP on practice estimate•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Picks off Brady•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Doesn't practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...