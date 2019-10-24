Nicholson (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.

Nicholson didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Troy Apke is primed to draw the start at free safety versus Minnesota in Nicholson's absence.

