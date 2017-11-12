Redskins' Montae Nicholson: Inactive Week 10
Nicholson (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's Week 10 matchup with Minnesota, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nicholson sat out last week's game against Seattle and appears to be struggling with his shoulder issue yet. Look for Deshazor Everett to pick up the start with Nicholson out once again.
