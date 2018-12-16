Nicholson suffered a finger injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Nicholson was thought to be ruled out for Sunday's matchup with an illness, but was active only to leave with the finger injury. The 23-year-old hasn't played more than three defensive snaps since Week 9, so the Redskins defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted should he be unable to return.

